Jury trial date set in Casey White murder, escape case

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents filed on Tuesday evening have listed to new trial date for Casey White.

According to the filing, White appeared in open Court on Oct. 11 where he entered a not-guilty plea to Felony murder during Escape in the first degree.

After consideration by the Court ordered parties to submit proposed questions to be included in a jury questionnaire by Jan. 27, 2023. The defense’s motion for White to be housed in an alternate holding facility was withdrawn prior to the Court’s decision and is now considered moot.

White’s jury trial is now set for April 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

