Huntsville City FC signs first player in franchise history

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Football Club today announced Isaiah Johnston as its first-ever player signing ahead of the club’s inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Season which is scheduled to kick off in the spring of 2023. Johnston’s MLS NEXT Pro professional contract is pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval as well as the receipt of his ITC and work authorization. The financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

“Isaiah is a talented young midfielder who has the qualities we look for in a potential first team player for Nashville SC. In many ways, he embodies the project behind Huntsville City FC as a talented prospect who has the potential to influence winning, and will continue to grow and make strides in MLS NEXT Pro with HCFC,” said Mike Jacobs, General Manager of Nashville SC and its affiliates, including Huntsville City FC.

As an affiliate of Major League Soccer club Nashville SC, Huntsville City FC players may see an opportunity to move to Huntsville’s parent club throughout the season.

“Hey Huntsville! I’m so excited to be joining the first professional football club in the beautiful city of Huntsville, Alabama,” said Johnston. “Being the first signing in club history means everything to me, as the club has showed faith in my abilities as a footballer and I will give everything to keep that faith in them and for the fans of Huntsville. Thank you for all the support we have already received. I can’t wait to get started and play in front of all our Huntsville City FC enthusiasts!”

At just 20-years old, Johnston joins Huntsville City FC, not only as its first-ever player, but also as one of the most regarded soccer prospects in Canada. The midfielder from Milton, Ontario spent the past three seasons playing for his hometown club York United FC in the Canadian Premier League, where he amassed 53 professional appearances across all competitions.

In 2021, Johnston led York United FC to the playoffs which earned him the honors of appearing as one of the CPL’s Next Gen stars, an award that celebrates the best of young Canadian talent.

“I am here to develop and bring a winning culture,” Johnston added. “I want to compete, I want to win, I love to win. so, as much as it’s about me developing as a player and the next step up in my career. I want to help the team win and bring that winning mentality into the program.”

Prior to joining the Toronto-based club as a 2019 CPL-U SPORTS Draft pick, Johnston spent his freshman year at Cape Breton University where he won the Atlantic University Sport Rookie of the Year Award after claiming the national bronze medal.

