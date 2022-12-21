Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie at historic Biltmore Estate

Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Hallmark Channel says it plans to shoot a movie at the historic Biltmore Estate in North Carolina next year for a “Countdown to Christmas” special.

WHNS reports “A Biltmore Christmas” movie will be part of the Hallmark schedule and filmed entirely on location at the estate starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

“The actual location of the Biltmore House is part of the story,” said Travis Tatham, Biltmore’s director of entertainment and event programming. “It’s the first time Hallmark has really had a venture like that.”

Production for the film is scheduled to start in January 2023 and debut as part of Hallmark’s Christmas special later in the year.

“Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” said Samantha DiPippo, of Hallmark Media.

A spokesperson for the Hallmark Channel described “A Biltmore Christmas” as a love story with a little Christmas charm.

According to Hallmark, Lenz plays a screenwriter in the film who catches the eye of the other lead character played by Polaha. The two make an undeniable connection but need some Christmas magic to keep the curtain from closing on their love story while traveling through time.

“We know fans will love being transported back in time and the iconic, beautiful Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit,” DiPippo said.

The movie set will be closed to the public, but Biltmore guests will be able to see different furnishings in the house during filming, including Christmas decor from both the present day and the 1940s.

“We are super excited to be partnering with Hallmark,” Tatham said. “We think it’s two nationally-known brands coming together to create a really special memory.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Ashford Floyd.
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020
Madison City Council refuse medical cannabis dispensaries
Madison City Council strikes down medical cannabis dispensaries
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting
One man was critically injured at home on Dawson Terrace.
Murder suspect critically injures himself during attempted arrest at Huntsville home
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

Latest News

11-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting; 3 in custody
Emmett Till is pictured in this undated photo. The teenager was abducted and murdered by white...
Congress to bestow medal to Emmett Till and his mother
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next to a statue of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
Matthew Heuple, 34, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor...
Man arrested for stealing school bus, deputies say
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in...
‘Top Gun,’ ‘Black Panther’ advance in Oscars shortlist