Frigid temps & gusty winds arrive Thursday night. Wind chill values as cold as -15°.

A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Friday. Frigid temps, gusty winds and dangerous cold expected.

Cloudy tonight and for Thursday. Low 40s tonight, around 50° Thursday. Rain showers arrive late-day and evening tomorrow.

Frigid temps slip into our area Thursday night. Around 50° at 6 P.M Thursday., around 7° by 6 A.M. Friday. With winds increasing and gusts expected to 30 MPH, wind chill values as cold as -15°. A WIND CHILL WARNING has been issued for the area for the extreme cold. Rain will mix with sleet and snow. A rapid drop in temperature Thursday night could result in a “Flash Freeze”, slick conditions late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Single digit night Friday night and again Saturday night. The cold isn’t going anywhere. Remains could through Christmas Day and Monday. The potential for 80-90 hours of below freezing temps. Stay with WAFF48 for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.