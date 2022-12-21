Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Electric vehicle charging station manufacturer opening first U.S. location in Auburn

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A leader in battery-buffered ultra-fast charging solutions has announced it will build its first North American facility in Auburn.

ADS-TEC Energy will invest $8 million in a sales, warehousing, service and assembly facility in the Auburn area. The new site will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S., according to ADS-TEC.

Along with the creation of the new facility, approximately 180 jobs will be created.

“We’re excited to welcome yet another high-tech German company to Alabama,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “The partnership between German engineering and Alabama manufacturing has brought many innovative products to the North American market. “We’re excited to add ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast charging stations to that list, serving the quickly growing electric vehicle market.”

According to ADS-TEC, the company chose Auburn because of its proximity to Auburn University’s acclaimed engineering program. ADS-TEC said it will allow the company to identify and nurture talented students and graduates to successfully serve the North American market.

“The City of Auburn is grateful for the trust that Mr. Speidel and his team have in our community, and we will do everything we can to support ADS-TEC Energy in establishing a successful operation in Auburn,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “The assembling and servicing of innovative equipment for the emerging electric charging infrastructure market right here in Auburn will create well-paying and clean high-tech jobs for Auburn residents.”

ADS-TEC expects the new facility to be fully operational by 2024.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Ashford Floyd.
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020
One man was critically injured at home on Dawson Terrace.
Murder suspect critically injures himself during attempted arrest at Huntsville home
Madison City Council refuse medical cannabis dispensaries
Madison City Council strikes down medical cannabis dispensaries
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

Latest News

The latest on a Monte Sano housing development
The latest on a Monte Sano housing development
The fight over a Monte Sano housing development continues.
New updates on the Monte Sano development
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting
11-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting
12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting
Animal shelters warn of gifting animals as presents
Animal shelters warn of gifting animals for the holidays