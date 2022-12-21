Deals
Christmas Originals: Katlyn Barnes performs ‘Hang up the Mistletoe’

Barnes performed her Christmas original, "Hang Up The Mistletoe"!
By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With a raspy voice and some holiday cheer, Katlyn Barnes performed her original Christmas song, “Hang Up the Mistletoe” on TVL.

Barnes is a musician from the Shoals. Spending her days as a choir teacher, she often takes the stage herself at local venues around north Alabama.

Her song, “Hang Up the Mistletoe” sounds like a stripped-down jazzy tune you listen to while a toasty fire is going and you’re decorating the tree. Or, you can just listen to it while driving in the car. That’s cool too.

To hear more from Katlyn, listen wherever you stream music and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

