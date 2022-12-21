Car Ride Taste Test: Oscar Moon’s holiday hot cocoa and shakes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you love the festive food and drinks that come with the holidays, you’re in luck.

Oscar Moon’s at Stovehouse has new holiday flavors of milkshakes and specialty hot chocolates. The new menu features egg nog, gingerbread, peppermint and apple pie milkshakes as well as s’mores, gingerbead and peppermint hot chocolate.

The TVL ladies visted the the milkshake bar to try out the new flavors.

