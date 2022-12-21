Deals
All we want for Christmas is Pizzelle’s Hot Chocolate bombs

The art of hot chocolate with Pizzelle's Confections.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Nothing beats sitting at home and watching Christmas movies with a mug of hot chocolate!

Everyone loves hot chocolate, but Pizzelle’s Confections in Huntsville has some of the best around. The candy shop also makes beautiful hot chocolate bombs to make the expereince even more fun.

Payton and Michelle took a look at what goes into making the delicious drink. If you’re looking for a tasty treat during the winter months, visit Pizzelle’s Confections at Lowe Mill.

You can also follow along on social media or visit pizzellesconfections.com.

