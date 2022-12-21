Deals
8 teenage girls charged in stabbing death of man in Canada

Police describe the stabbing death of a man in Toronto as a "swarming" attack. (Source: Toronto Police Service/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Eight teenage girls were charged Tuesday in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old Toronto man.

The incident happened early Sunday morning. The man later died at a nearby hospital.

Toronto police are calling it a “swarming” attack, saying the group of teens met through social media and come from various parts of the city.

“We don’t know how of why they met on that evening and why the destination was downtown Toronto. We don’t know how long they had been acquainted together with each other but I wouldn’t describe them as a gang at this point,” said homicide detective Sgt. Terry Browne of Toronto Police Department. “The 59-year-old victim (was) currently living in the shelter system but had only been recently moving into the shelter system, so late fall he had gotten there. He does have a very supportive family in the area.”

Police said they think the group may have been involved in an earlier altercation before the stabbing.

The teens, who range in age from 13 to 16 years old, were taken into custody shortly after the attack.

Authorities said the girls had several weapons on them and that three of them had previous contact with police.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

