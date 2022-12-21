Deals
A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Friday. Frigid temps, gusty winds and dangerous wind chill values.

First Alert Weather
Patchy fog tonight. Temperatures around 32°. A few slick spots possible. Wednesday, fog early,...
Patchy fog tonight. Temperatures around 32°. A few slick spots possible. Wednesday, fog early, partly sunny for the afternoon. Thursday, rain showers during the afternoon. Both days around 50°. Thursday night, a developing 48 FIRST ALERT as an arctic front plunges South. Weather concerns will be rapidly dropping temperatures, increasing wind gusts and rain showers changing to light snow showers once the cold air arrives. Icy condition possible by Friday morning. A trace of snow possible. Temperature will drop from 50° Thursday evening to single digits by Friday morning. A big-time weather pattern change that will continue through Christmas Day.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Patchy fog late tonight.. Temperatures around 32°.

Wednesday, fog early, partly sunny for the afternoon. Thursday, rain showers during the afternoon. Both days around 50°.

Thursday night, a developing 48 FIRST ALERT as an arctic front plunges South. Weather concerns will be rapidly dropping temperatures, increasing wind gusts and rain showers changing to light snow showers once the cold air arrives. Icy condition possible by Friday morning. A trace of snow possible. Temperature will drop from 50° Thursday evening to single digits by Friday morning. A big-time weather pattern change that will continue through Christmas Day.

