Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating this morning after an 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was killed in a drive-by shooting in Jefferson County.

Her name was Audriana Pearson.

Birmingham Police say the shooting happened at a home at the intersection of 16th Ave. NW and 6th St. NW.

divi discount

Several shell casings were visible outside the home.

12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting
12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting(wbrc)
12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting
12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting(wbrc)
12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting
12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting(wbrc)

Police say they are canvassing the area to see if they can find any video footage. No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Ashford Floyd.
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020
One man was critically injured at home on Dawson Terrace.
Murder suspect critically injures himself during attempted arrest at Huntsville home
Madison City Council refuse medical cannabis dispensaries
Madison City Council strikes down medical cannabis dispensaries
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

Latest News

The latest on a Monte Sano housing development
The latest on a Monte Sano housing development
The fight over a Monte Sano housing development continues.
New updates on the Monte Sano development
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting
Animal shelters warn of gifting animals as presents
Animal shelters warn of gifting animals for the holidays