Tuscumbia City Council approves medical cannabis ordinance

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - During the Tuscumbia City Council meeting on Monday, council members voted on potentially becoming a medical cannabis dispensary site.

The councilmembers were not all on the same page as the vote was 4-1, according to Mayor William Foster.

In previous coverage by WAFF 48′s news partner, Times Daily, Foster was in favor of approving the dispensary. Foster also stated that he believed the dispensary could benefit the city.

“The majority of dispensaries are in high-population areas, but if someone was to come to us for a dispensary, we would serve the whole northwest corner of the state and the city would certainly benefit,” he said.

The vote allows city personnel to discuss the dispensary within the city limits.

