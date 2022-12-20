Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Taliban say women banned from universities in Afghanistan

FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.
FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.(Courtesy: USAF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule and women’s and minority rights, the Taliban have widely implemented their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, tells private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.

Hashmi also tweeted the letter from his account and confirmed its contents in a message to The Associated Press.

The university ban comes weeks after Afghan girls took their high school graduation exams, even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18 grants will be distributed to community action agencies to provide services to eligible...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
Wanda Ashford Floyd.
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020
Madison County Deputies investigate a shooting at a gas station in New Market
One person shot at New Market gas station
At this time, the circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting, victim identified
Godinez II is wanted for kidnapping.
Lincoln Co. one-year-old safe, father speaking with investigators

Latest News

His portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
New money featuring King Charles unveiled
3M announced that it will leave per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) manufacturing and...
3M to leave PFAS manufacturing by 2025
His portrait will appear on the five-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
STILLS: King Charles III on new British banknotes
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
All employees and personnel have gone home, but deputies remain at the courthouse.
Blount Co. Courthouse closed Tuesday due to threat