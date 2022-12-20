Sen. Shelby nominates Madison County students to U.S. service academies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - United States Senator Richard Shelby announced that he nominated 43 students from Alabama to attend United States service academies.

Nine of the students nominated are from Madison County:

Benjamin Mark Arn of Madison, Alabama, received a nomination to attend the U.S. Military Academy. He is the son of Sheila and Mark Arn.

Jessica Lauren Eve Cianfaglione also of Madison, Alabama, received a nomination to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy. She is the daughter of Elizabeth and Peter Cianfaglione.

Alexander W. Gray of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, received a nomination to attend the U.S. Military Academy. He is the son of Andrew and William Gray

Riley Thomas Groves of Madison, Alabama, also received a nomination to attend the U.S. Military Academy. He is the son of Jennifer and Matthew Groves.

John Lewis Murray, Jr. of Harvest, Alabama, received a nomination to attend the U.S. Military Academy, as well. He is the son of Ingrid and John Murray.

Jack Dawson Sanders of Huntsville, Alabama, received a nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy. He is the son of Eric Sanders.

Nake Singh of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, received a nomination to the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is the son of Neelam and Gurjit Singh.

Matthew W. Snodgrass of Huntsville, Alabama, also received a nomination to the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is the son of Melissa and Joshua Snodgrass.

Benjamin George Theodoss of Hampton Cove, Alabama, received a nomination to attend the U.S. Military Academy. He is the son of Kyung-Hwa and Michael Theodoss.

To be considered for nominations, the students must be Alabama residents, complete required exams, provide letters of recommendation, provide an official school transcript, provide a medical examination and application form.

“I am honored to nominate Benjamin Arn, Jessica Cianfaglione, Alexander Gray, Riley Groves, John Murray, Jack Sanders, Matthew Snodgrass, and Benjamin Theodoss to attend U.S. Service Academies,” Sen. Shelby said in a statement. “They have demonstrated a strong commitment to excelling inside and outside the classroom through both their grades and various achievements. I believe they will represent Alabama with distinction.”

