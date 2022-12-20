Deals
Rogersville man killed in overnight crash

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jessie Mabe, 29, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and hit a sign post.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville man was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County on Monday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jessie Mabe, 29, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and hit a sign post. Jessie Mabe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before Jessie Mabe hit the sign post, he also struck another motorcycle driven by Hannah Mabe, 30. Hannah Mabe then hit another motorcycle being driven by Adam Russell, 34. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries.

At this time, their status is unknown.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

