Northwest-Shoals Community College receives federal grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - United States Representative Robert Aderholt announced that Northwest-Shoals Community College will receive a grant from the United States Department of Education on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for Rep. Aderholt, the $950,000 grant is funded through the Basic Needs Program. It is anticipated that the grant will be for a total of three years.

Rep. Aderholt released the following statement about the announcement:

“I am pleased to announce that Northwest-Shoals Community College will be receiving a grant in the amount of $950,000 for the university’s Advocacy and Resource Center (ARC) project aimed at assisting underserved students in North Alabama. As a member of Congress and a member of the House Committee on Appropriations, I strongly believe and encourage these types of investments into our education system that will serve the area for decades to come.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.