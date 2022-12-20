North Alabama warming centers to open this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Temperatures are expected to drop later this week and local warming centers will be opening for the community.

HUNTSVILLE

According to WAFF 48 meteorologists, temperatures are expected to have a high of 22 degrees on Friday, Dec. 23 and a high of 25 degrees on Saturday, Dec, 24.

The City of Huntsville is working with the Salvation Army and Downtown Rescue Mission to open these warming centers at the following locations:

Huntsville Police will be available to take individuals to the centers, weather permitting. To request a ride you may call HPD’s non-emergency phone number at 256-722-7100.

Huntsville Transit will also be providing free rides to and from the warming centers and will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 22 -23 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 24.

DECATUR

Hands Across Decatur will open an emergency overnight shelter at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 through at least Monday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, they have asked volunteers each day and night to help with the shelter. Christmas day has been covered and a traditional Christmas dinner will be provided by World Harvest Church. Click here to learn more about how to volunteer or donate.

COLBERT CO.

There will be four warming stations in Colbert County that will open at noon on Thursday, Dec. 22 through noon on Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Colbert County EMA, each of the locations will be opened only as a warming station, not for long-term sheltering.

The locations are as follows:

Ford City: 14439 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, AL, 35661

Leighton: 8856 Main Street, Leighton, AL, 35646

Littleville: 1450 Jackson Hwy, Russellville, AL 35654

Cherokee: 1211 2nd Street, Cherokee, AL 35616

Sheffield Rec Center: 2901 NE 19th Ave., Sheffield, AL, 35660

For more information click here.

JACKSON CO.

Life Resource Services of Jackson County has set up a warming center at Refuge Place Ministries located at 212 West Peachtree Street, Scottsboro, AL.

The warming center will open on Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26 for homeless individuals or those with compromised heating resources. According to LRS, beds, blankets, sheets and meals will be provided.

If you are within the city limits of Scottsboro, you can call Scottsboro Police at their non-emergency number at 256-574-3333 to arrange transportation to the warming center. Individuals in outlying areas of Jackson County may call the non-emergency Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.

For more information contact Josh Sherlin at 256-609-5991.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.