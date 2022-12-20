Murder suspect critically injures himself during attempted arrest at Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in critical condition on Tuesday after a self-inflicted shooting incident on Dawson Terrace.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers were attempting to make contact with a man with active murder and robbery warrants at the Huntsville home. After officers arrived, the man shot himself. He was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Sgt. White said officers with the Huntsville Police Department were assisting U.S. Marshals at the scene.

No officer weapons were discharged during the incident.

The individual has previously been arrested on the same charges and failed to show up for court, per Sgt. White.

