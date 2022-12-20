Madison City Council strike down medical cannabis dispensaries

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Council members voted during a city council meeting on Monday on whether medical cannabis dispensaries would be allowed in city limits.

The vote ended in 2-4 meaning the city of Madison will not adopt medical marijuana dispensaries.

During the last council meeting, councilmembers John Seifert and Karen Denzine voiced their worries when it came to the implementation of the dispensaries. Both considered the dispensaries a “gateway” drug.

“If you think we’ve got a problem with opioids, now you’re going to add marijuana to it,” Seifert said. Seifert was not in attendance to vote.

Dispensaries have already been approved in Athens and Huntsville.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.