Local deputy gives holiday shopping safety tips ahead of Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is just five days away, and millions of holiday shoppers are heading out to get their last minute gifts.

Unfortunately, while this is the season of giving, it can also be a season of taking. There are grinches looking to steal Christmas, so we are on your side with some last minute holiday shopping safety tips.

According to Joe Hamilton, Chief Deputy with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, it’s important to stay alert and be aware of your surroundings when you’re out shopping. He encourages you to park in well-lit areas.

When you leave your car, make sure you lock all of your doors, and place all your bags and gifts in the trunk. He says avoid carrying large amounts of cash with you and use a debit or credit card whenever you can.

If you’re a store owner or work in retail, be on the lookout for shoplifters, but be careful when approaching them.

“Obviously, this is a season that there will probably be a spike in shoplifting and theft cases and stuff like that,” he said. “It’s not worth getting hurt over. We’re there to respond to the call, but it’s not worth getting yourself hurt in the process.”

Huntsville police are also on the lookout for crooks. According to Rosalind White with HPD, more officers are on patrol and providing a visible presence in high-traffic shopping areas during the holiday shopping season.

