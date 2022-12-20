Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Jury finds Marshall Co. murder suspect guilty of lesser charge

Court gavel
Court gavel(Source: MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man who was originally charged with murder was found guilty on a lesser homicide charge on Dec. 16.

Andrew Norwood was found guilty of negligent homicide on Dec. 16 after facing a murder charge stemming from an incident in 2020.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, the Advertiser-Gleam, Norwood was accused of attacking Rodney Cowan at the American Legion Post in Guntersville. Norwood allegedly punched Cowan once in the face before tackling him and slamming him to the floor then punching him once more while he was unresponsive.

According to Norwood’s defense attorney, Mark Hopper, the two got into a bar fight after drinking too much.

According to the Advertiser-Gleam, Cowan was airlifted from the Guntersville Airport to Huntsville Hospital where he died later that week.

Norwood was originally charged with assault but the charge was upgraded to murder after Cowan’s death.

Criminally negligent homicide is a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $6,000.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18 grants will be distributed to community action agencies to provide services to eligible...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
Wanda Ashford Floyd.
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020
Madison County Deputies investigate a shooting at a gas station in New Market
One person shot at New Market gas station
At this time, the circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting, victim identified
Godinez II is wanted for kidnapping.
Lincoln Co. one-year-old safe, father speaking with investigators

Latest News

The logo for the Douglas Fire Department.
Douglas Fire Department asking for donations for family that lost house to fire
Shopping safety tips to remember in the final days before Christmas
Shopping safety tips to remember in the final days before Christmas
Alabama man set to make initial court appearance on Jan. 6 charges
Alabama man set to make initial court appearance on Jan. 6 charges
19-year-old Tristan Martin Doty
Cybercrime experts, law enforcement break down how an Indiana man was extradited to Alabama for sending inappropriate images to minor