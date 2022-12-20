Jury finds Marshall Co. murder suspect guilty of lesser charge

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man who was originally charged with murder was found guilty on a lesser homicide charge on Dec. 16.

Andrew Norwood was found guilty of negligent homicide on Dec. 16 after facing a murder charge stemming from an incident in 2020.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, the Advertiser-Gleam, Norwood was accused of attacking Rodney Cowan at the American Legion Post in Guntersville. Norwood allegedly punched Cowan once in the face before tackling him and slamming him to the floor then punching him once more while he was unresponsive.

According to Norwood’s defense attorney, Mark Hopper, the two got into a bar fight after drinking too much.

According to the Advertiser-Gleam, Cowan was airlifted from the Guntersville Airport to Huntsville Hospital where he died later that week.

Norwood was originally charged with assault but the charge was upgraded to murder after Cowan’s death.

Criminally negligent homicide is a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $6,000.

