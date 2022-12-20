Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Join Rivertree Church for Christmas Eve Eve

By Payton Walker
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “But I’ve never even been to church...” You’re still welcome.

This Christmas, whether you make service part of your weekly routine or you’ve never sat on a pew in your life, Rivertree’s message is the same: come.

The church’s ‘Christmas Eve Eve’ service is set to happen Friday, December 23, not at church actually, but at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall in Huntsville. And you’re invited. You can join this Huntsville community for a wonderful time of worship at either 4 or 6 p.m.

There will also be photo opportunities and gifts for the kids!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18 grants will be distributed to community action agencies to provide services to eligible...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
Wanda Ashford Floyd.
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020
Madison County Deputies investigate a shooting at a gas station in New Market
One person shot at New Market gas station
At this time, the circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting, victim identified
Godinez II is wanted for kidnapping.
Lincoln Co. one-year-old safe, father speaking with investigators