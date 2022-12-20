Join Rivertree Church for Christmas Eve Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “But I’ve never even been to church...” You’re still welcome.

This Christmas, whether you make service part of your weekly routine or you’ve never sat on a pew in your life, Rivertree’s message is the same: come.

The church’s ‘Christmas Eve Eve’ service is set to happen Friday, December 23, not at church actually, but at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall in Huntsville. And you’re invited. You can join this Huntsville community for a wonderful time of worship at either 4 or 6 p.m.

There will also be photo opportunities and gifts for the kids!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.