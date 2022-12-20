Deals
Is Payton’s Gingerbread House a dream or disaster?

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Home renovation isn’t for everyone, especially when your home is made of candy.

We all know how it is, you roll up your sleeves and meticulously place your candy drops exactly where you want while praying the roof doesn’t slide down the walls covered in icing.

To put her skills to the test, Payton got to work with Ally, aka, @sugarpusher, to build her own dream Gingerbread House.

