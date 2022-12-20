Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw.
According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
The suspect left the area in a late model black Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers were searching for the suspect near a nearby Walmart but did not find them.
