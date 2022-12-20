Deals
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures

By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners.

Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go so far as to flood the house but there are several ways to avoid this devastating situation.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Huntsville President Steve Vinson has worked in plumbing for almost 50 years and has several tips for homeowners.

He says they need to focus on outdoor faucets. First, unhook the hose and either cover or wrap the faucets. That could be with a special weather cap from the store or they can wrap rags around the faucet and seal it with a plastic baggie.

Then, make sure your crawl spaces are weather tight.

Vinson says the main precaution they can take is running indoor faucets to keep water running through their pipes.

“Just mainly try to keep some water running,” said Vinson. “I know it’s going to run your water bill up but trust me it’s a whole lot cheaper to pay a little bit higher water and have water than it is to pay for repairs.”

Many people are traveling for the holidays and won’t be able to take immediate precautions. Vinson recommends a foolproof way to stop a burst pipe while you are on vacation. He says right before you head out the door, leave a faucet dripping, then walk to the main water intake pipe by the road and shut your water off completely until you return.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

Vinson says it’s important to take a few minutes to prepare for freezing weather and avoid burst pipes altogether.

I’ve seen people have to move out of their homes,” said Vinson. “I’ve seen ceilings fall i’ve seen walls cave in the devastation of a busted pipe is astronomical”

Keep an eye on the WAFF Weather App or website for the latest details.

