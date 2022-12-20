Deals
Hands Across Decatur to open as emergency overnight shelter Thursday

By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Hands Across Decatur will be opening as an emergency overnight shelter Thursday afternoon due to the expected cold temperatures.

The emergency shelter will be inside the Hands Across Decatur building located at 1027 5th Ave. in Decatur.

A spokesperson with Hands Across Decatur says that it will open as a shelter Thursday at 4 p.m. and remain open until at least Dec. 26 due to the cold temperatures. Hands Across Decatur says that it will need volunteers for each day and night.

Hands Across Decatur is accepting donations and help including cots, pillows, blankets and financial donations. World Harvest Church will be providing a traditional Christmas dinner.

Financial donations will come with a tax benefit since Hands Across Decatur is a 501 c3 nonprofit.

Money can be sent to Hands Across Decatur via Cashapp ($haddecatur) or PayPal (Donate@handsacrossdecatur.org) or a check sent to 1027 5th Ave. SE in Decatur.

