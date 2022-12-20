Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness

Deals
The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other necessary assistance.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that she will award money to government and nonprofit organizations that assist the homeless in Alabama.

The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other necessary assistance.

“Helping others in need is the Alabama way, and our folks’ unrelenting desire to do so is one of the many things that makes our state so special,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “Unfortunately, homelessness is a very real issue facing our communities, and it’s on us as Alabamians to change that. I’m proud to allocate these funds towards ensuring those less fortunate have a safe, warm shelter to spend the holidays.”

The following organizations will receive funding:

  • City of Florence - $300,000 to contract with Safeplace Inc., the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama and the Salvation Army to offer homelessness prevention assistance, rapid re-housing and related services to residents in Colbert, Franklin, Marion, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Winston counties.
  • City of Huntsville - $400,000 to contract with AshaKiran Inc., Catholic Center of Concern, Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc., Crisis Services of North Alabama, Disabled American Veterans, Family Services Center, First Stop, North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, New Futures Inc. and Wellstone Inc. to provide services in Huntsville.
  • Marshall County Home Place Inc. (Guntersville) - $31,500 to provide emergency shelter in Marshall County.
  • The Right Place for Housing and Support (Anniston) - $200,000 to provide street outreach, emergency shelter and housing assistance for persons in Calhoun, Cherokee, DeKalb and Etowah counties.
  • Second Chance (Anniston) - $200,000 to provide emergency shelter and rapid re-housing for domestic violence victims and their families in Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties.
  • The Link of Cullman County (City of Cullman) - $250,000 to provide emergency shelter, homelessness prevention, street outreach and rapid re-housing for victims in Cullman County.
  • YWCA of Central Alabama (Birmingham) - $200,000 to provide emergency shelter, homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing for domestic violence victims in Blount, Jefferson and St. Clair counties.
  • Shelby County Commission - $150,148 to contract with Family Connections, SafeHouse of Shelby County Inc. and Shelby Emergency Assistance to provide emergency shelter, homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing for residents in Shelby County.
  • Montgomery Area Coalition for the Homeless (also known as the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless) - $350,000 to contract with Family Promise of Montgomery, Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (also known as the Family Sunshine Center), Friendship Mission Inc. and Hands On River Region to provide street outreach, homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing for persons in Autauga, Bullock, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
  • SAN Inc. (Turning Point, Tuscaloosa) - $100,000 to provide emergency services and rapid re-housing for victims of domestic violence in Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.
  • The Salvation Army (Mobile and Baldwin counties) - $300,000 to provide emergency shelter for people in those two counties.
  • Penelope House Inc. (Mobile) - $177,000 to provide emergency shelter for domestic violence victims in Mobile County.

The grants will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs from funds made available by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

