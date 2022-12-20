Deals
Google awards $57,000 grant to Jackson County initiative

The grant will help[ fund a joint project by Jackson County Schools and Scottsboro City Schools.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - At the annual membership banquet for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Google announced a grant to fund a joint initiative for three years.

Leaders from Jackson County Schools and Scottsboro City Schools along with the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce teamed up to provide all seventh through 12th-grade students access to YouScience Career Aptitude Software.

YouScience is the only provider of fully integrated software as a service that delivers highly accurate aptitude and interest-based assessments.

“YouScience will help system Career Coaches work with students to identify appropriate career paths and craft individualized four-year career plans,” Chamber Talent Development Director Nancy Griggs said. “Additionally, YouScience will enhance our current Jackson Launch program which provides students with a real-world career learning opportunity as well as a pipeline of potential employees for business and industry.”

At the banquet, Google announced that it would be giving $57,000 to fund the initiative for the next three years.

