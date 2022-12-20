Fog/freezing fog tonight, a few slick spots overnight. Arctic blast arrives Thursday night.

Fog/Freezing fog tonight. Temperatures around 32°. A few slick spots possible.

Wednesday, cloudy. Thursday, rain. Both days around 50°.

Thursday night, a developing 48 FIRST ALERT as an arctic front plunges South. Weather concerns will be rapidly dropping temperatures, increasing wind gusts and rain showers changing to light snow showers once the cold air arrives. Icy condition possible by Friday morning. A trace of snow possible. Temperature will drop from 50° Thursday evening to single digits by Friday morning. A big-time weather pattern change that will continue through Christmas Day.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.