Few showers, cloudy & cool today, dangerous cold ahead

Good Tuesday morning. We have cloudy skies and a few light showers on the radar to start our day, temperatures are not as cold in the middle to upper 30s.

Clouds and isolated sprinkles will stay with us through the day with highs reaching the upper 40s again, winds will be light from the ESE between 3 to 7 miles per hour. Cloud cover will start to thin out this evening allowing some areas of patchy fog or freezing fog to develop, morning lows will be around freezing for Wednesday. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s, take advantage of this day to winterize and prepare your home for the cold temperatures ahead.

Things get far more difficult as far as the forecast goes for Thursday into Friday. We are watching for the potential of a wintry mix or light snow showers late Thursday night followed by a blast of arctic air that will bring potentially dangerous cold to the Tennessee Valley. What we know right now, scattered rain showers will be likely through the day Thursday with highs reaching the lower 50s. A fast moving arctic front will sweep through the Tennessee Valley late in the day Thursday ushering in a surge of colder air. Models and timing continue to vary with this system, but if the cold air catches up with the moisture we can see the rain showers mix in with some sleet or light snow late Thursday night into early Friday. Confidence in accumulating snow at this point is fairly low, but we will continue to monitor this system very closely.

We have much higher confidence in the cold air coming in behind the front, we have the Developing Alert out for Friday and Saturday for this potentially dangerous cold. A WIND CHILL WATCH is in effect for all counties starting Thursday evening through Saturday morning, the wind chill on Friday morning will range between -5 to -15 degrees! The wind chill will stay in the single digits to below zero all the way through Saturday afternoon. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny but still cold, highs will be in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.