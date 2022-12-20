Deals
Douglas Fire Department asking for donations for family that lost house to fire

The logo for the Douglas Fire Department.(Douglas Fire Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Douglas Fire department is asking for assistance from the community for a family that lost its house to a Monday morning fire.

According to a Facebook post from the Douglas Fire Department, a call came in around 1 a.m. Monday morning regarding a house fire on Glassco Road. The Douglas Fire Department, Nixon Chapel Fire Department and the Grove Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the house fire and battled for four hours.

A Facebook post from the Douglas Fire Department says that the house was a total loss.

The Douglas Fire Department is asking for donations for the five members of the family. In the Facebook post, the department says that a large bin will be put outside the fire department for donations.

The department is asking for the following items for the family;

  • Male child: Youth XL (14-16 pants and shirts and 10 1/2 shoes
  • Male child: Youth Large 14 boy pants, 12 shirt and 8 shoes
  • Female child: 5/6 and 11 1/2 shoes
  • Male child: 3T and 11 shoes
  • Adult male: 34x34 jeans X Large shirt

In a link that is in the Facebook post, the Douglas Fire Department says that no one was injured in the fire.

