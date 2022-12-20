Cool Through Thursday, Dangerously Cold Friday

The focus is on the dangerous cold for the end of the week, but until then overcast conditions tonight and for Tuesday. A slight chance of a shower, but most locations will remain dry. Not as cold tonight as previous nights. Low temps in the upper 30s. High temps on Tuesday reach the mid to upper 40s.

After a cloudy Wednesday, rain likely Thursday. Around 50°.

A 48 First Alert for both Friday and Saturday for the cold temps. Thursday night, an arctic front dives South and temps will drop quickly. Rain showers during the evening will mix with some sleet and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulations, but some slick spots late at night. The focus will be on the cold and wind. Temps fall from 50° Thursday evening to around 10° by Friday morning. Wind chill values 10-15 BELOW ZERO. The combination of gusty winds and frigid temps will make for brutal conditions Friday and Friday night. Remains blustery Saturday as well. High temps in the 20s, feel like temperatures single digits. Christmas Day, less wind, but still cold. High temps around 30°.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.