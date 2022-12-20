Blount Co. Courthouse closed Tuesday due to threat

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Courthouse is closed December 20 due to a threat.

Sheriff Mark Moon says all buildings are clear of any threats right now.

Due to a security concern the Blount County Courthouse as well as the Annex in Hayden will be closed for the remainder of the day. All regular business hours will resume tomorrow morning. Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

All employees and personnel have gone home, but deputies remain at the courthouse.

