Blount Co. Courthouse closed Tuesday due to threat
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Courthouse is closed December 20 due to a threat.
Sheriff Mark Moon says all buildings are clear of any threats right now.
All employees and personnel have gone home, but deputies remain at the courthouse.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.