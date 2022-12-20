Deals
Authorities, store owners on the lookout for thieves during holiday season

By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In a time of year meant for togetherness, service, and giving, thieves are taking advantage of kindness by taking anything they can get their hands on.

Lauderdale County Sheriff-elect Joe Hamilton says the most wonderful time of the year is the worst for dealing with shoplifters. He said his deputies pay extra attention to shoplifters during this time.

“Uptick during the holiday season as far shoplifting goes,” he said. “There’s generally more shoplifting that occurs during those times. We spend some extra time patrolling those businesses because of the holiday season.”

According to Forbes, shoplifting incidents increased by 26 percent since last year.

Local business owner Shelia Stewart said she has to stay alert.

“Typically smaller things that they can’t just put in their pocket and go,” she said. “They sometimes stash in their wallet or purse, but we do keep the more expensive jewelry-type goods closer to the checkout area so we can be mindful of what’s going on.”

When small businesses get hit by theft, local business owners have to adjust their prices to make up for their losses which ultimately hurts the consumer.

“We do try to take precautions,” Stewart said. “If we did get hit hard, that would be something to consider.”

Stewart and Hamilton said to look out for people with large handbags as they could likely be trying to smuggle stolen goods.

