Alabama man accused of participating in capitol riot scheduled to appear in court Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man accused of taking part in the January 6th attack on the nation’s capitol is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court Tuesday.

Brian Smith was arrested Dec. 13 in Huntsville for his alleged role in the capitol insurrection.

According to court documents, Smith was seen on surveillance footage entering the capitol tunnel on the Lower West Terrace. He was wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat, and sunglasses at times.

Surveillance footage also captured Smith appearing to spark a stun gun that he had in his pocket. He is charged with civil disorder, disorderly conduct, and engaging in physical violence.

The teleconference hearing will be held at 1 p.m.

WAFF 48 will bring you updates as we learn more.

