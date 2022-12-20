3M to leave PFAS manufacturing by 2025

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - 3M announced that it will leave per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) manufacturing and work to discontinue the use of PFAS by the end of 2025.

3M Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Roman said at this time, 3M sees an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

“This is a moment that demands the kind of innovation 3M is known for,” Roman said in a statement. “While PFAS can be safely made and used, we also see an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving external regulatory and business landscape to make the greatest impact for those we serve. This action is another example of how we are positioning 3M for continued sustainable growth by optimizing our portfolio, innovating for our customers, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

3M released a plan regarding the use of PFAS:

Exit all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025: 3M will discontinue manufacturing all fluoropolymers, fluorinated fluids, and PFAS-based additive products. We will help facilitate an orderly transition for customers. 3M intends to fulfill current contractual obligations during the transition period.

Work to discontinue use of PFAS across our product portfolio by the end of 2025: We have already reduced our use of PFAS over the past three years through ongoing research and development, and will continue to innovate new solutions for customers.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced in 2021 that it will set timelines to “take specific actions and commits to bolder new policies to safeguard public health, protect the environment and hold polluters accountable.”

In October 2021, 3M signed a $98.4 million settlement to clean up the contamination of PFAS. In the settlement, it was released how the money would be split among the parties:

$9.2 million reimbursement for past PFAS costs

$7.0 million or future sludge disposal costs for DU

$25 million payment to Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities

$22.2 million payment to cap Cells 2-11 of the Decatur-Morgan County Regional Landfill

$35 million for new recreational and ball fields to replace the Aquadome complex

In its release on Dec. 20, 3M said it is, “committing to innovate toward a world less dependent upon PFAS. 3M’s products are safe for their intended uses. 3M will continue to remediate PFAS and address litigation by defending ourselves in court or through negotiated resolutions, all as appropriate.”

According to financial information released by 3M, PFAS account for approximately $1.3 billion in net sales annually for the company.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.