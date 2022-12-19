Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

From your family Christmas gathering to NYE, here’s some holiday outfit inspo

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What are the holidays without a new outfit?

Whether you’re hanging out in your grandma’s living room or heading to a cocktail party, we have all the outfit inspiration you need with Monkee’s of Huntsville!

From sparkly little numbers to cute yet cozy ensembles, Monkee’s has it all!

You can shop all the looks at Monkee’s of Huntsville located at 933 Bob Wallace Avenue. Or visit their website or Instagram to shop online.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18 grants will be distributed to community action agencies to provide services to eligible...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
Huntsville planning commission takes first steps towards medical marijuana dispensaries
City Council passes ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to be placed in medical district
Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
Jemarcus Wilson, 45
Decatur man charged with distributing fentanyl
Madison County Deputies investigate a shooting at a gas station in New Market
One person shot at New Market gas station