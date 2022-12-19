Two arrested in Killen Friday for stealing car

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Killen Friday for stealing a car from the Walmart on Hough Road.

According to the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday and were able to identify the offender as Austin Bevis.

The Florence Police Department was able to locate Bevis due to previous knowledge him.

When officers located the vehicle on South Kirkman Street in Florence, they found Micaela Duncan in the car with Bevis.

Both Bevis and Duncan were arrested and charged with theft of property and are being held on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.