Rental assistance program coming to Huntsville, applications open December 19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Housing Helps is a program run by the Catholic Center of Concern. Starting December 19th, city residents can apply for rental and utility assistance.

It’ll be replacing Huntsville’s Emergency Rental Assistance program that began in the middle of the pandemic.

“We did recognize the need for continued housing assistance locally,” said Huntsville’s Community Development Manager Scott Erwin. “An individual family that may find themselves in a financial crisis may need assistance so we sought additional grant funding.”

And they received it. To the tune of 6 million dollars.

Erwin goes on to explains how the money will be spent.

“This is a contract not to exceed 5 million dollars in direct benefits to the community and then 1 million dollars we’d use to administer the program, hire case managers and actually work individually to solve the recipients’ family issues.”

In order to qualify to receive assistance, and some of that money, there are requirements. You need to make less than half of *Huntsville’s Area Median Income.*

Here’s a chart that breaks down all the numbers. For example, if you’re a family of 4, and you make less than 46-thousand dollars, you can apply.

The program will last until 2025 or until the program runs out of funding.

If you want to apply, you can find their website here.

