One person shot at New Market gas station

Madison County Deputies investigate a shooting at a gas station in New Market
Madison County Deputies investigate a shooting at a gas station in New Market
By Mike Brown
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot at a gas station in New Market.

This happened at the Chevron at Winchester Road and Coleman Road around 8:15 Sunday night.

According to witnesses on the scene, the victim was being robbed of their truck when the shooting happened. A HEMSI spokesperson said the victim was rushed to the hospital but is expected to survive.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has not made any comment on arrests or suspects at this time.

