Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue along with the Huntsville Emergency Medical Inc. (HEMSI) responded to a house fire on Clubview Drive.

A firefighter on the scene said that when units arrived on the scene, everyone was out of the home. However, officials say that at least one person was injured but they are unsure of the extent of the injuries.

Officials on the scene say that the call for the fire came in around 5:04 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

