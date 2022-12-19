Deals
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting

At this time, the circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.
At this time, the circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday in Grant.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road. A male was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

At this time, the circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

