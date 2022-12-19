Deals
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting, victim identified

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday in Grant.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road. Broderick Keith, 36 was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

At this time, the circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

