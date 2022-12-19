Deals
Make this delicious Cranberry Cream Cheese Loaf from Siggy from Scratch

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you need a little dessert or something to give to the neighbors this holiday season, try this easy and delicious Cranberry Cream Cheese Loaf from Siggy from Scratch!

Just a few simple ingredients turns into a great snack to have around the house. Or pop it in a holiday tin and give some away for Christmas!

Keep up with Siggy and more of her recipes on Instagram and her website, SiggyFromScratch.com.

