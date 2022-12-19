Deals
Madison Co. man charged with seven counts of child porn

Juneac was arrested and charged with seven counts of possession of child porn.
Juneac was arrested and charged with seven counts of possession of child porn.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Marshals Service took a man into custody Monday morning on Huntsville Police warrants for possessing child porn.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Scott Juneac, 57, was booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and charged with seven counts of possession of child porn.

The Huntsville Police Department’s internet crimes against children (ICAC) investigator received tips about Juneac from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

With the assistance of Homeland Security and ICAC, the Huntsville Police Special Victims Unit served a search warrant in the 100 block of Windridge Way earlier this month.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that more charges are expected but no further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.

