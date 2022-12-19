Lincoln Co. one-year-old safe, father speaking with investigators

LINCOLN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found a one-year-old who was reported missing early Monday morning.

According to Twitter posts from the official account of the TBI, Roberto Godinez III was found safe Monday morning but the father is reportedly at large at this time.

A spokesperson with the Fayetteville Police Department says that the father of the child, Roberto Godinez II was wanted for kidnapping.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the mother of the child alleges that the father came to her residence and took the child. Officers arrived on the scene and put out an Amber Alert for the child.

Moments after the alert, the child’s paternal grandmother called saying she had the child.

The father of the child is speaking with investigators at the Fayetteville Police Department.

