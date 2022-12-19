Lincoln Co. one-year-old found, father at large

LINCOLN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found a one-year-old who was reported missing early Monday morning.

According to Twitter posts from the official account of the TBI, Roberto Godinez III was found safe Monday morning but the father is reportedly at large at this time.

According to an amber alert put out by the TBI, the father Roberto Godinez II is believed to be a 25-year-old man who is about six feet tall and weighs 300 pounds.

An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Fayetteville Police Dept for 1y/o year-old Roberto Godinez III.



He may be w/Roberto Godinez II, and they may be traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 w/ TN tag D055UT w/front end damage.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/IphMycU0GG — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 19, 2022

The father is wanted by the Fayetteville Police Department for especially aggravated kidnapping and other offenses.

