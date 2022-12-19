Lincoln Co. one-year-old found, father at large
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found a one-year-old who was reported missing early Monday morning.
According to Twitter posts from the official account of the TBI, Roberto Godinez III was found safe Monday morning but the father is reportedly at large at this time.
According to an amber alert put out by the TBI, the father Roberto Godinez II is believed to be a 25-year-old man who is about six feet tall and weighs 300 pounds.
The father is wanted by the Fayetteville Police Department for especially aggravated kidnapping and other offenses.
