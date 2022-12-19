Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of human remains that were found on July 31, 2020 in Morgan County on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Wanda Ashford Floyd was taken to Decatur General Hospital on July 15, 2020. Floyd was released from the hospital that day. Police were later notified a week later that friends and family had not heard from Floyd.

A fisherman at Flint Creek in Morgan County found human remains on July 31, 2020. DNA was collected and sent for analysis but no matches were made in the database.

An investigator for the Mobile County Cold Case Unit joined the investigation in 2021. According to the spokesperson, there were some similarities between the unidentified human remains and Floyd. A family member of Floyd’s provided a DNA sample due to the similarities.

It was determined through further analysis that the human remains were Floyd.

The Decatur Police Department is handling the death investigation.

