Huntsville warming centers to open this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Temperatures are expected to drop later this week and local warming centers will be opening for the community.

According to WAFF 48 meteorologists, temperatures are expected to have a high of 22 degrees on Friday, Dec. 23 and a high of 25 degrees on Saturday, Dec, 24.

The City of Huntsville is working with the Salvation Army and Downtown Rescue Mission to open these warming centers at the following locations:

Huntsville Police will be available to take individuals to the centers, weather permitting. To request a ride you may call HPD’s non-emergency phone number at 256-722-7100.

Huntsville Transit will also be providing free rides to and from the warming centers and will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 22 -23 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 24.

