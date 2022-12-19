Huntsville small businesses see higher costs, attempt to keep prices low during holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are hitting the stores for some last minute shopping with Christmas is less than a week away.

It’s difficult to stay under budget, but it’s particularly difficult in 2022. Inflation is showing up everywhere. Local small businesses are seeing the cost of inflation on the giving and receiving ends.

The price of goods is going up and small business customers are buying less but local store owners say they want to make sure you can still have the picture perfect Christmas.

Managers at local businesses like Harrison Brothers and Walker’s Market both say they’re working hard to keep prices low.

Harrison Brothers Store Manager Cheryl Sexton said they have a lot of consignment items which helps push prices down.

When it comes to shopping for kids, parents are opting for more educational items rather than regular toys.

“I’ve noticed with the children, they’re been getting a lot of education materials: hands-on, D.I.Y activities for the family,” Sexton said. “We sell a lot of jigsaw puzzles here at the store. That’s the trend I have seen here at the store.”

Walker’s Market Owner Kimberly Walker says in just the last year, prices increased by about 10%, Kimberly says that’s $8 to $14 depending on the product.

Walker says she’s trying hard to make sure that doesn’t translate to her customers. She tried to raise prices by up to 50 cents.

She says she’s not concerned about reaching her margins because people are always buying during Christmas time, but she is seeing one interesting trend. They’re buying less for themselves to focus on others.

“They’re buying gifts,” said Walker. “They’re not not buying gifts but they’re not buying maybe an extra thing of toffee or extra chocolate chip cookies or things like that. They just come in and get what they need but they’re still giving. They’re all still giving.”

Sexton and Walker say they still have plenty of goods at all price points.

